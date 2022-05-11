"I'm looking at what else there is I can do" - Corey Graves on possibly switching roles in WWE someday

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently shared his thoughts on what his future at the company may look like. He spoke about possibly stepping away from the announce desk at some point.

After suffering a career-threatening injury in 2014, Graves has gone on to become a permanent and key part of WWE's commentary team. The former NXT Tag Team Champion has worked on NXT, RAW and SmackDown, and now has six years of experience as a commentator.

In a recent interview with WrestleTalk, Graves stated that he is considering various backstage roles as he contemplates the next step in his career.

"I'm looking at what else there is I can do. What else can I put my hands on? Is it creative, is it business, there are so many different facets of this company that I’ve learned since getting hurt that I probably would have never experienced just as a wrestler. Learning about marketing, why television works the way it does, television rights, this whole different realm which is uber important to the business, but everyone’s talking about what’s your finish, that was a great bump, that was a great match. There’s no shortage of new tasks for me to learn, I’m just at the point now to work out what that next step is." H/T WrestleTalk

Corey Graves has showcased his unquestionable loyalty to WWE in recent years. As such, the backstage opportunities for Graves will be endless should he choose to switch roles in the company.

Cody Rhodes gave Corey Graves a special gift last week

Like the WWE Universe, Monday Night RAW's commentator is a hardcore wrestling fan, and last week his fandom reached a whole new level after receiving a gift from Cody Rhodes.

RAW was held in Greensboro, North Carolina last week. Cody Rhodes presented Corey Graves, who is a huge fan of Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, with the hat that The American Dream once wore to the ring in Greensboro during his wrestling days.

WWE @WWE EXCLUSIVE: After his appearance on @AfterTheBellWWE @CodyRhodes presents @WWEGraves with a special gift that once belonged to his father “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. EXCLUSIVE: After his appearance on @AfterTheBellWWE, @CodyRhodes presents @WWEGraves with a special gift that once belonged to his father “The American Dream” Dusty Rhodes. https://t.co/XCsTN7KOEL

Graves had worked with Dusty Rhodes in NXT during his wrestling days, before the latter passed away in 2015.

