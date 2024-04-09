CJ Perry (Lana) reacts to the first Russian-born champion in WWE making his RAW debut

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, has reacted to Ilja Dragunov making his RAW debut on the night after WrestleMania XL. The 39-year-old star was billed from Russia during her time in the company, but she's originally from Florida.

It is common for superstars to debut or return on the WrestleMania fallout episode of RAW. This week, current NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov made his main roster debut in a match against wrestling veteran Shinsuke Nakamura.

He won the match via pinfall after hitting The King of Strong Style with his Torpedo Moscow finishing move. Dragunov won the NXT Title in September last year, and he made history by becoming the first-ever Russian-born champion in WWE. He recently defended it against Tony D'Angelo at Stand & Deliver.

After Ilja Dragunov showed up on RAW, CJ Perry took to X to react to his RAW debut in a now-deleted tweet. She wrote that she was impressed by the first Russian-born champion in WWE and NXT.

You can check out a screenshot of the tweet below:

A screenshot of Lana's now-deleted tweet

It was announced during the show that Ilja Dragunov is eligible for the upcoming Draft. It'll be interesting to see which main roster brand he'll join.

