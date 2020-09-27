Clarity on why Triple H's love triangle storyline was halted 

Back in 2000, Triple H, Kurt Angle, and Stephanie McMahon were involved in a love triangle. Even though Stephanie McMahon and Triple H were in a relationship, on-screen Kurt Angle tried to steal McMahon from The Game.

Jim Ross on Triple H's love triangle storyline not playing out longer

In the recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about Kurt Angle's rise in the WWE, the Olympic Hero's feud with Triple H for the WWE Title, and the love triangle involving the two WWE Superstars and Stephanie McMahon.

Rumors suggested that The King Of Kings stopped the storyline at the time because he thought that a girl leaving him for Kurt Angle wasn't believable. Jim Ross addressed the rumor and told his side of the story.

“If Triple H made that statement, it’s completely out of his wheelhouse. Because that statement itself is so stupid. Triple H isn’t a stupid guy. So, I don’t believe that. I never heard that on any authority. That match – those guys are so good, either guy could’ve gone over and it was still gonna be a great match and a good outcome. The match itself was gonna be outstanding, but I have a hard time believing that. Kurt had great respect for everyone there and he was really coming into his own as that entertaining character. Because he’d already proven he was a badass. And that’s the thing, quite frankly, I used to have some issues on Kurt with that because I thought sometimes he acted too silly and acted too dumb. Dumb jock – the Cowboy hat thing with Austin and things of that nature. I liked the badass. I liked the Kurt Angle that was the Olympic gold medalist that could whoop anybody’s ass in the building and people knew that. I could’ve watched Kurt Angle and Triple H wrestle every week and it would’ve have bothered me a bit because I loved their chemistry and they were true to the business and they told great stories.” (h/t 411mania.com)

