"I knocked his f***ing teeth right down his throat" - Former WWE Superstar recalls gruesome injury he gave Claudio Castagnoli 

AEW star Jon Moxley recently recalled the time he faced Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) at No Mercy 2017, where he ended up breaking his opponent's teeth.

Moxley has been at an all-time high in AEW as he recently became the interim AEW World Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW's Forbidden Door. He also added another member to the Blackpool Combat Club in the form of Claudio Castagnoli.

Before becoming a part of AEW, the two stars went head-to-head on numerous occasions. During AEW's Media Scrum, Moxley spoke about Claudio joining Blackpool Combat Club and recalled the time he knocked Castagnoli's teeth down his throat during their match in WWE:

"We were in developmental together and we traveled together a lot. I said something once about ‘hey, we have to bleed together if you’re gonna be on my team,’ I wrestled Claudio a million times. I have busted him open on multiple occasions. You can go back and watch that sh*t on Peacock, I knocked his f***ing teeth right down his throat and he wore adult braces for two years. So we’ve been there, we’ve been down the road together. He’s legitimately a part of the group.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see how their partnership shapes up as they get ready to go up against the Jericho Appreciation Society inside Blood and Guts on AEW Dynamite.

Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) worked with WWE for nine years before leaving in 2019. During his time with the company, he became a grand slam champion.

Cesaro, who also had a good run with WWE, won multiple tag team titles with Sheamus. In 2017, Ambrose reunited with Seth Rollins and feuded with Cesaro and Sheamus for the RAW Tag Team Championships. The duo defeated The Bar at SummerSlam and won gold.

Deadspin @Deadspin Cesaro busted his two front teeth on the ringpost: deadsp.in/K3NNidC Cesaro busted his two front teeth on the ringpost: deadsp.in/K3NNidC https://t.co/siaKCZxVTN

A month later, the two teams met again in a rematch for the titles. During the match, Ambrose tried to slingshot Cesaro into the turnbuckles, which didn't go as planned. Instead, he catapulted Cesaro into the turnbuckle, and the latter accidentally hit the edge of the LED post instead.

Unfortunately, two of Cesaro's front teeth got knocked out in this incident. However, he still went on to finish the match and received a standing ovation from the talent in the locker room.

