"Nobody told us until the last minute" - Claudio Castagnoli opens up about history-making WrestleMania match against 10-year-old

Claudio Castagnoli (formerly known as Cesaro in WWE) had his fair share of WrestleMania moments during his time with the company.

Not only did Castagnoli win the first-ever Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but he also became a seven-time tag team champion during his run with WWE.

However, the most noteworthy moment might have come for him and The Celtic Warrior Sheamus at WrestleMania 34.

The current Ring of Honor World Champion was a guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet during WWE SummerSlam weekend at Starrcast V to discuss a wide variety of subjects.

When asked about The Bar defending their WWE RAW Tag Team Championship against a 10-year-old child and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 34, Castagnoli revealed that everything came together at the last minute.

"I didn't even realize...I met Nicholas earlier in the day and didn't realize he was going to be the mystery opponent because nobody told us until the last minute," Claudio Castagnoli revealed. "It was like three hours later and I asked Sheamus, 'Who is it?' 'You met him three hours ago.' 'Ohhh.' I thought it was really cool. What I love about wrestling is all the kinds of different matches. The roller coaster ride it takes you on. That WrestleMania needed a match like that where it's just fun. Every show needs fun matches. WrestleMania, everybody is nervous, hyped, it's WrestleMania."

Claudio Castagnoli and Sheamus lost at WrestleMania but reunited during SummerSlam 2022

Claudio Castagnoli made it a point to say how much fun the tag team match was and how it was all about the moment so young WWE fans could imagine themselves in the shoes of Nicholas and have a magical WrestleMania moment.

"Once everything was figured out, that match was so much fun and we were able to go out there and enjoy it. We had the float with all the guys with big heads, it was a crazy and awesome entrance. The match was fun. It's all about moments. If you're a kid and watching WrestleMania, that could be you," said Castagnoli. "It was cool to be in that match and the fact that people still talk about it because there were banger matches. People still ask about it today. I'm very proud to be part of that match. To me, it was a special moment because I doubt we’ll be seeing another 10 year old wrestling at WrestleMania in the near future." [H/T: Fightful]

While Castagnoli and Sheamus no longer work for the same company, that didn't stop the duo from getting together during SummerSlam to seemingly watch the premium live event together.

What do you make of Claudio Castagnoli's comments? Are you surprised that he and Sheamus didn't know they were facing a child at WrestleMania until the day of the show? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy The Bar tag team of Cesaro and Sheamus? Yes No 9 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi