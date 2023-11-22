"Close to my heart" - Popular WWE star sends a heartfelt birthday wish to Brie and Nikki Garcia (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella)

WWE Superstar Natalya took to social media to send a heartfelt message to Brie and Nikki Garcia, formerly known as Brie Bella and Nikki Bella.

During their time in WWE, Brie and Nikki had established themselves as top stars in the women's division. Both women have previously held the Divas Championship.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya recalled her memories with Brie and Nikki Garcia from their days together in FCW to Total Divas.

"Happy birthday @nikkigarcia and @brie!!! Grateful for so many amazing memories together from our very first week wrestling in FCW to sharing hotel rooms on the road, Nicole asking me to German suplex her on the floor in Bourbon Street, to all of our crazy total divas shenanigans! I hold all of our special memories and times together close to my heart," wrote Natalya

Check out Natalya's Instagram post:

Brie and Nikki Garcia revealed the actual reason for their WWE departure

The Bella Twins, now known as The Garcia Twins, claimed that they didn't energetically feel aligned with WWE, leading to their departure from the company.

Speaking in an interview with People, The Garcia Twins claimed that they would always support the women of WWE, regardless.

"We got to a point where we just didn't feel energetically aligned anymore with the WWE."

Nikki Garcia added:

“There was a moment where her and I looked at each other and kind of felt, 'You know what? We're all not seeing eye to eye anymore.' We didn't even have to say it, we could just look at each other and feel it. We get sad at times to not be a part of what the women are doing over there, and we will always support our women of the WWE, but it's been amazing to be in meetings, or have these opportunities and be able to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ for yourself, and not to have to go and ask, ‘Hey, we really want to do this opportunity, can we?’ We’re in this place of reclaiming our power, and making our own decisions and not having to ask permission. It's crazy to feel that at 39."

It remains to be seen if The Garcia Twins will return to the ring under a different promotion.

Are you a fan of Brie and Nikki Garcia? Sound off in the comments section below.

