[Video] A closer look at Bray Wyatt's return at WWE Extreme Rules 

At the end of Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to WWE after over a year. From fans to former wrestlers, the entire wrestling world is currently talking about it. Some fan footage has allowed us to get a new and closer look at Bray's awe-inspiring return.

The return itself was theatric. Following the main event match between Rollins and Riddle, the lights went out. The song "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands," famously used by Wyatt, began blaring over the speakers. Different members of the Firefly Funhouse, including The Fiend, were spotted in the crowd. Shortly after, Wyatt, wearing a mask, emerged from a door set-up on the ramp with a lantern in hand. He took the mask off and blew out the lantern shortly after shouting "I'm here".

While viewers at home got a unique view of the return, fans at the Wells Fargo Center got a closer look at the entire thing. Here's some footage uploaded by YouTube user Justin Anthony86:

When was the last time we saw Bray Wyatt in WWE?

Wyatt's final feud prior to his departure from WWE last year was against Randy Orton. The two had an extended rivalry which culminated at WrestleMania 37. The two faced one another on night 2 of the grandest stage of them all. Orton made quick work of The Fiend after a distraction from Alexa Bliss.

On the next episode of RAW, Wyatt appeared in the final edition of the Firefly FunHouse stating that he's looking forward to a fresh start. He was released later that year in July.

Bray made no on-screen appearances and remained out of sight for over a year, until recently when he seemingly rebranded his Twitter account and began being cryptic about his intentions. It began speculation regarding Bray's next move as fans came up with theories about his potential return.

Meanwhile, WWE started teasing the White Rabbit, which consisted of multiple short vignettes that would contain hidden messages for fans to find. Jefferson Aeroplane's namesake song also played off air on episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

It all culminated with Wyatt's return to WWE last night. It remains to be seen what's next for Bray Wyatt in WWE since nothing much has been revealed apart from the fact that he's back.

