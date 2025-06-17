Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate accident on tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The former Women's World Champion suffered a dislocated shoulder while wrestling Kairi Sane in a singles match on the red brand.

At one point during the Morgan vs. Sane bout, Liv exited the ring in a hurry and was seen holding her right arm. The match was soon called off, and it was revealed that Morgan had suffered a shoulder dislocation. Kairi Sane thus won the match via forfeit while Morgan was taken backstage by WWE personnel.

A closer look at Liv Morgan's dislocated shoulder can be seen in a photo shared by an X/Twitter user. Check it out below:

Morgan is one of the most popular stars in all of WWE today. She has been a mainstay on the RAW brand for a long time now, and it seems like she might have to take a hiatus due to her injury.

She spent the better part of last year holding the coveted Women's World Title, after winning it from Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. Morgan ended up losing the belt to her arch-rival Rhea Ripley on RAW earlier this year. Here's hoping Liv makes a quick recovery from her injury.

