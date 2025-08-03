  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk
  • CM Punk makes a special addition to his entrance at SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk makes a special addition to his entrance at SummerSlam 2025

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 03, 2025 00:57 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

CM Punk made a special entrance to the ring at SummerSlam 2025 as he walked out for the main event of Night One in an attempt to capture the World Title. He made a special "addition" to his entrance at the show.

Ad

Punk came out in Fantastic Four-inspired gear, all ready to challenge Gunther in one of the biggest matches he has had since returning to WWE in 2023. This was his second shot at World Championship gold in just a couple of months.

As CM Punk made his entrance in the arena, he made a gesture indicating that he was going to get the World Heavyweight Title around the waist. This simple gesture was a special addition to his entrance at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Gunther would, of course, make a more stoic entrance, and he was far from the favorite among fans. WWE fans wanted to see Punk become World Heavyweight Champion again, and it was a huge opportunity for him to do so.

As CM Punk noted, this was actually his first "fresh" rivalry, as there were no past grudges and nothing left to pick up as there had been with his more recent rivalries in the last year or two.

Ad

It was a huge moment for the Second City Saint.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications