CM Punk makes a special addition to his entrance at SummerSlam 2025

CM Punk made a special entrance to the ring at SummerSlam 2025 as he walked out for the main event of Night One in an attempt to capture the World Title. He made a special &quot;addition&quot; to his entrance at the show.Punk came out in Fantastic Four-inspired gear, all ready to challenge Gunther in one of the biggest matches he has had since returning to WWE in 2023. This was his second shot at World Championship gold in just a couple of months.As CM Punk made his entrance in the arena, he made a gesture indicating that he was going to get the World Heavyweight Title around the waist. This simple gesture was a special addition to his entrance at SummerSlam 2025.Gunther would, of course, make a more stoic entrance, and he was far from the favorite among fans. WWE fans wanted to see Punk become World Heavyweight Champion again, and it was a huge opportunity for him to do so.As CM Punk noted, this was actually his first &quot;fresh&quot; rivalry, as there were no past grudges and nothing left to pick up as there had been with his more recent rivalries in the last year or two.It was a huge moment for the Second City Saint.