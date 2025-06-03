CM Punk and AJ Styles fail to qualify for Money in the Bank after 39-year-old star gets an unexpected win on WWE RAW

This week's Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match took place between CM Punk, AJ Styles, and El Grande Americano on WWE RAW. Either of the two former world champions was the favorite to win the bout, but neither of them got the victory

They double-teamed on the masked wrestler after the bell rang and tossed him to the floor. AJ dropkicked Punk, and the latter hit El Grande with a running knee. The Second City Saint tried to remove the heel's mask, but got stunned with the top rope.

AJ Styles took out El Grande Americano with a back suplex off the ropes, and Punk nailed the Phenomenal One with an elbow drop. The Voice of the Voiceless caught the luchador who went for a crossbody and tried to hit the GTS, but Styles interfered and dropped both stars on the mat.

The former WWE Champion successfully hit the Styles Clash, but Punk broke the pin. El Grande missed a moonsault, and CM Punk nailed the latter with a GTS. He went for the cover, but Bron Breakker pulled him out of the ring. Breakker and Bronson Reed started attacking Punk. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn came out, and a brawl broke out.

AJ Styles went for the Phenomenal Forearm, but El Grande Americano countered with a headbutt to win the match via pinfall. He will compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match, but CM Punk and AJ Styles won't.

