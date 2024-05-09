CM Punk allegedly rejected big WWE offer

CM Punk rejected a proposal made by WWE in regard to his entrance theme. This claim was recently made by Living Color's lead vocalist, Corey Glover.

CM Punk has been using "Cult of Personality" since 2011. He used the entrance theme for the first time on an episode of RAW, shortly after winning the WWE title from John Cena. Punk uses the iconic theme to this day.

In an appearance on Drinks with Johnny, Living Color's Corey Glover revealed an interesting tidbit about Punk. During Punk's previous WWE run, he was offered a song that sounded similar to "Cult of Personality." Punk rejected WWE's offer and made it clear that he wanted the real thing.

"Like I said, back in the day when Punk was first going to WWF, they were like, 'Okay, so we're gonna get you your own entrance music.' He's like, 'No, I already have entrance music.' He made it a point that I'm not changing my entrance music. Because they had their own music division of the WWF and they were gonna have somebody make up a song that sounded similar to Cult of Personality. But that was gonna be his entrance music. 'No, I don't want that. I want the real thing.' He’s like one of the talent that actually got that in his contract that wherever he goes, that goes with him." (H/T POST Wrestling)

CM Punk used Cult of Personality in AEW as well

Punk received one of the biggest pops in wrestling history when he debuted on AEW TV back in 2021. The arena erupted when his entrance music hit and he received an insanely loud ovation that night.

Punk's AEW run was full of controversies and backstage issues and he was finally terminated following his backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In London. He made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames and now appears on WWE RAW.

Are you a fan of CM Punk's entrance theme? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback