CM Punk apologizes to top WWE Superstar

CM Punk recently apologized to a current WWE Superstar at tonight's live event in Los Angeles.

Punk took on Dominik Mysterio at tonight's live event in the duo's second match. The same story repeated this time around, and Punk picked up another win over "Dirty" Dom.

After the match, CM Punk cut a heartfelt promo and made it clear that he wanted to headline next year's WrestleMania. The Second City Saint vowed to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. At one point during the promo, Punk said the following:

"And that's not me finishing my story. Sorry, Cody [Rhodes]. That's just me getting started!" [1:30 - 1:36]

Cody Rhodes has been on a quest to "finish the story" since his big WWE return at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. He came incredibly close to defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, The Bloodline's interference led to Reigns picking up a huge win over The American Nightmare.

Rhodes now wants to win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match and possibly wrestle Reigns at WrestleMania again. Only time will tell who ends up winning the multi-man bout and headlines The Show of Shows.

What do you think? Will CM Punk or Rhodes win the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match? Or will it be someone else who emerges victorious?

