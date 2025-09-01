CM Punk was betrayed by close friend on WWE RAW

CM Punk was ready to fight Seth Rollins this week on WWE RAW, but instead, he was confronted by Becky Lynch. The Man had a lot to say to CM Punk before Seth Rollins made an appearance and he was then assaulted by Lynch several times. Punk stood still and took the slaps that Lynch handed out, which should have been when someone came and made the save. Fans noticed just moments before that he was speaking to Rhea Ripley, someone who had no match on RAW, so could have made the save. She is one of Punk's best friends and would love to take out Lynch, so why wasn't she there to save him from the attack?Will it be Rhea Ripley who CM Punk recruits to help against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch?There has been a massive push from the WWE Universe for AJ Lee to return with Punk to help her husband to overcome Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, but this may not be the case. WWE purposely showed Rhea Ripley and Punk together on RAW, which has led to speculation that there may not be any plans for AJ Lee to return, with Ripley being chosen to help Punk instead. Tiff 🦋 @womenstitlessLINKthey’re going to have rhea join forces with cm punk against becky &amp; seth aren’t theyAfter all, Lee hasn't wrestled for more than a decade, and Punk has noted numerous times that she still has a back injury. Punk has a lot of close friends in WWE at present, including Bayley, who could also be chosen to help him. Punk teased appearing on SmackDown this week, but it's unknown why he will be heading back to Chicago or who he needs to speak to on the blue brand. This has become one of the most talked-about stories in WWE at present, but who will CM Punk choose to help him?