CM Punk could have blockbuster match with popular babyface, predicts veteran wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about a possible blockbuster matchup for CM Punk. The star is one of the top baby faces on the WWE roster currently.

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn banded together to take on the menace of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The two men have unleashed a reign of terror with Paul Heyman by their side. After weeks of brawling, WWE declared that the two tandems will go against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter noted that Punk and Sami should go over in the match. However, the veteran wrestling journalist believed that some incident during the match could develop cracks between the two babyfaces, leading to a blockbuster match between the two in the future.

Ad

Trending

"I'm gonna say the babyfaces are gonna win that one. It won't be the end of it, though. They may start some trouble. Punk is trying to trust Sami Zayn. I think there might be some hard feelings going on during the match. May lead us to a Punk-Sami Zayn match down the road, possibly." [From 2:05 onwards]

Ad

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn will have a big challenge at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Seth and Bron are already a formidable duo, the presence of Paul Heyman at the ringside could prove to be the difference maker in the match.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More