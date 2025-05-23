CM Punk could have blockbuster match with popular babyface, predicts veteran wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda senior editor Bill Apter recently spoke about a possible blockbuster matchup for CM Punk. The star is one of the top baby faces on the WWE roster currently.
CM Punk and Sami Zayn banded together to take on the menace of Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. The two men have unleashed a reign of terror with Paul Heyman by their side. After weeks of brawling, WWE declared that the two tandems will go against each other at Saturday Night's Main Event.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Apter noted that Punk and Sami should go over in the match. However, the veteran wrestling journalist believed that some incident during the match could develop cracks between the two babyfaces, leading to a blockbuster match between the two in the future.
"I'm gonna say the babyfaces are gonna win that one. It won't be the end of it, though. They may start some trouble. Punk is trying to trust Sami Zayn. I think there might be some hard feelings going on during the match. May lead us to a Punk-Sami Zayn match down the road, possibly." [From 2:05 onwards]
CM Punk and Sami Zayn will have a big challenge at Saturday Night's Main Event. While Seth and Bron are already a formidable duo, the presence of Paul Heyman at the ringside could prove to be the difference maker in the match.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.