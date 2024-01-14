CM Punk breaks silence after major WWE announcement

CM Punk has conveyed a message to the WWE Universe following a recent announcement.

Earlier today, WWE shared the news that The Best in the World will be making an appearance at the Elimination Chamber Premier Live Event in Perth, Australia next month. He is now listed alongside Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and other notable names who are being promoted for the highly anticipated event.

Punk has now hilariously reacted to the announcement poster on Instagram, expressing his eagerness to see the fans in Australia.

"Excited to be back in Australia to stare at all my fans with this overtly s*xy glaze. Let's go Perth!" Punk wrote.

CM Punk recently spoke about his return to WWE

CM Punk recently discussed his emotions leading up to his return to WWE in front of his hometown crowd in Chicago during Survivor Series 2023.

During a recent appearance on The Jackie Redmond Show, Punk revealed that he felt completely nervous. Despite being back in pro wrestling for some time now, he emphasized that returning to WWE was an entirely different experience.

"100% of me was nervous. Returning to wrestling is one thing. Returning to WWE is a completely different animal. I didn’t know how things would go. It’s not like I was off TV for a super long time, but you still, as a performer, you’re like, 'Is anyone going to remember me?' I was legit in an arena that had not been kind to me throughout my career. My first UFC fight was in that building," Punk said.

Exactly a decade after departing from WWE in 2014, the Best in the World is set to participate in this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match with the goal of winning the match, and earning the right to headline Wrestlemania 40.

