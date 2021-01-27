CM Punk celebrates anniversary of his WWE walkout with amusing tweet

CM Punk walked out on WWE shortly before the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW on January 27, 2014. Seven years on from that famous moment, he has now taken to social media to mark the occasion.

Writing on Twitter, CM Punk jokingly wished himself a happy anniversary. Although he did not state the anniversary that he is celebrating, it is clear that the former WWE Champion is referring to his WWE departure.

🥰happy anniversary to me🥰 — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 27, 2021

One night before his WWE walkout, CM Punk lasted 49 minutes in the 2014 WWE Royal Rumble match. He was eliminated by Kane, an on-screen ally of Triple H at the time.

The storyline was supposed to lead to CM Punk vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 30. However, CM Punk informed Triple H and Vince McMahon shortly before RAW that he was leaving WWE.

CM Punk’s WWE status

CM Punk is a five-time WWE World Champion

Seven years on from his walkout, CM Punk has still not officially returned to WWE in any capacity. The Best in the World began working as an analyst on WWE Backstage in November 2019. However, the show was a FOX product and he was not employed by WWE.

It remains unclear if and when CM Punk will return to WWE or anywhere else in the wrestling business.