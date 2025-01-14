CM Punk claims WWE employee is "The Goat" following RAW; she reacts

CM Punk praised a WWE employee following last night's edition of RAW at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The Second City Saint defeated Seth Rollins in the main event of last week's episode of the red brand on Netflix.

Punk kicked off RAW last night and made it known that he would be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match next month. Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre interrupted Punk's promo, and both announced that they would be entering the Men's Royal Rumble match as well.

Following last night's WWE RAW, CM Punk took to his Instagram story to claim that a WWE employee was the greatest of all time. He also joked that she threw out his hair gel in his message.

"The goat, @beautybyjett threw out my gel," he wrote.

Jet Emini took to her Instagram story to react to Punk's message and responded by saying "You're welcome". You can check out the interaction on Instagram by clicking here.

Jet Emini responds to CM Punk on social media. [Image credit: Instagram]

Punk competed in the Men's Royal Rumble match last year but suffered a torn triceps and was forced to miss WrestleMania XL due to the injury.

Former WWE writer reacts to CM Punk's promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo pointed out the flaw in last night's promo on WWE RAW featuring CM Punk.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that the company had its three biggest stars featured in the opening segment, but they were not on the rest of the show. He claimed that was not how television was supposed to be written, and the biggest stars should be featured throughout the show.

"Here you have arguably the three biggest stars on the show, after the first segment they're gone. That's not how you write television, bro." Russo continued, "It doesn't make any sense, man. These are your big stars, man. They should be on the show from beginning to the end." [From 13:03 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Punk also referenced John Cena during his promo last night and noted that he would be seeing the legend in the Men's Royal Rumble match. John Cena will be retiring from in-ring competition at the end of the year. It will be interesting to see if WWE has a match between John Cena and CM Punk planned down the line.

