If you've been concerned that former WWE Champion CM Punk hasn't had anything to do since the cancellation of WWE Backstage, you can rest easy. In fact, you'll be able to see him on your screens this very evening.

The Voice of the Voiceless will be joining Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for a Watch Part of SummerSlam 1992.

For the uninitiated, SummerSlam 1992 was held in Wembley Stadium in London and has been, so far, the only major WWF/WWE PPV to take place outside of North America. The event ended with a classic bout between WWF Intercontinental Champion Bret 'Hitman' Hart and hometown hero Davey Boy Smith for Hart's title.

There's also an epic match between Crush and Repo Man you just have to see.

CM Punk is for the children

Earlier today, CM Punk recorded a live video from the Chicago Public Library via Facebook Live, as he read the children's book "And Tango Makes Three."

Tonight's Watch Party can be seen on The FOX Sports smartphone app, as well as on Fox Sports' YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook channels. The show begins at 9 PM ET.