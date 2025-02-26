  • home icon
  • CM Punk & Cody Rhodes finally break silence on official WWE signing of former AEW star

CM Punk & Cody Rhodes finally break silence on official WWE signing of former AEW star

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 26, 2025 03:20 GMT
CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have shared their thoughts about WWE
CM Punk and Cody Rhodes shared their thoughts about WWE's newest signing [Image credits: WWE.com]

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have finally spoken out about WWE's newest signing: Ricky Saints. The former AEW star worked closely with both Punk and Rhodes during their time in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Saints made his NXT in-ring debut tonight, tagging with Je'Von Evans against Ethan Page and Wes Lee. As the match commenced, NXT commentator, Corey Graves shared what he learned about the 35-year-old from The American Nightmare and The Voice of the Voiceless.

According to Graves, Cody Rhodes claimed that Saints is a "Maverick" and the most "naturally gifted" wrestler since Barry Windham, and might be the only and most trusted friend he has left.

As for CM Punk, Graves mentioned that The Best in the World believes that the former AEW World Tag Team Champion and FTW Champion had a "natural swagger" that most WWE Superstars spend their entire careers chasing after.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ricky Saints' WWE career has only begun, but he already has two of the greatest to ever step foot in the squared circle vouching for his ability as a pro wrestler. That can only be seen as a good sign and should be an indication of what is to come.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Saints and whether he lives up to the expectations Cody Rhodes and CM Punk have set.

Edited by Harish Raj S
