CM Punk comments on WWE banning talents from using Twitch, Cameo and more

Former WWE Champion CM Punk has shared some words of advice to WWE Superstars after it was revealed that Vince McMahon has threatened to punish WWE employees who use third-party platforms such as Twitch, Cameo and Tik Tok.

CM Punk took to his official Twitter account to recommend that the current WWE Superstars affected by this new mandate should just ignore the new rules and keep doing what they were previously:

"Alright guys. Girls. Are they gonna fire Everyone? Just keep doing you. Don’t Worry."

Vince McMahon bans WWE Superstars from using third-party platforms

It was reported earlier today by Wrestling Inc., in an exclusive article, that Vince McMahon has recently mandated that WWE Superstars are no longer permitted to use third-party platforms outside of WWE. These 'third party platforms' permit to services such as Twitch, Cameo, Tik Tok and other streaming services.

It was reported that the WWE Chairman had a conference call with WWE talent earlier this week in which he announced the planned renovation of WWE programming over the coming months. During this call, Vince McMahon reportedly announced that WWE not only owns the name of the WWE Superstars' characters but the legal names of WWE talent too.

Further to this conference call, Vince McMahon also reportedly sent a follow-up letter to all talent informing them that they had 30 days to cease activity with all third-party platforms. A failure to do so would result in potential fines, suspensions and termination of contracts should the WWE see fit.

Below is an excerpt from the letter written by Vince McMahon and sent to talent regarding the future use of third party platforms by Superstars:

"Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion."

There has been some backlash on social media about this decision by Vince McMahon. WWE Superstars are infamously listed as 'independent contractors' by WWE. Therefore, it is not yet known if legally Vince McMahon would be able to follow through on the third party mandate towards WWE Superstars and talent.