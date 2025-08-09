  • home icon
  CM Punk defends 39-year-old female star from "hardcore wrestling fans"

CM Punk defends 39-year-old female star from "hardcore wrestling fans"

By Abhilash Mendhe
Published Aug 09, 2025 05:14 GMT
Punk is a big fan of this star (via the star
Punk is a big fan of this star (Images via the star's Instagram and WWE's website)

WWE Superstar CM Punk has opened up about a controversial star in a new interview. Punk defended Charlotte Flair in a new chat with the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast.

It won't be a stretch to call Charlotte Flair one of the most polarizing superstars in the history of WWE. She has a massive fanbase but has also received a huge amount of criticism from her detractors over the years. Earlier this year, she received major backlash from fans during her feud with Tiffany Stratton, seemingly because most of them had grown tired of always seeing her in the main event.

In a new interview on the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, CM Punk opened up about the fan perception of Charlotte Flair and defended The Queen while doing so. Here's what he said:

"There's the wrestling fans, especially the ones who are consuming this, the hardcore wrestling fans, they're always going to watch, but they all have these parasocial relationships with us. They think they know us. I think this can kind of peel back the curtain a little bit to show you that, like, 'No, man, like we have real human emotions. We're human beings just like everybody else. You probably don't know us the way you think you do.' And for somebody like Charlotte, I think who's, you know, a lot of the times grossly misunderstood, I think this kind of softens her a little bit, and you get to see, you know, Ashley instead of Charlotte." [H/T - WrestlingInc]
CM Punk has always been a huge supporter of female wrestlers

CM Punk is good friends with the female WWE stars and is occasionally seen posing for pictures with many of them. He has always supported women's wrestling, and it's not surprising in the least to see him defend The Queen.

As for Charlotte, she is doing quite well at the moment on SmackDown. She is currently holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Alexa Bliss.

