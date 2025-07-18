CM Punk discloses how he honestly feels about facing Gunther at WWE SummerSlam 

CM Punk has opened up about his upcoming match against Gunther. The two stars will face each other for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

The Second City Saint earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Bron Breakker in a Gauntlet match on RAW this past Monday. He hasn't held a title since 2013, which was over a decade ago. Punk failed to win the WWE Championship at Night of Champions, now he plans to leave The Biggest Party of the Summer as the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking to TVInsider in a recent interview, CM Punk described challenging Gunther at SummerSlam as exciting, and he went on to say some positive things about The Ring General.

"It’s exciting. A tremendous opportunity for me to get to work against arguably the best guy in the business right now. Wrestling is very subjective. It’s easy to say, 'This is my favorite.' Other people may like something else or a different style. I think Gunther can do it all... There is a wealth of talent there. I’m looking forward to putting on a show with the guy. I really don’t know what else to say. I don’t have anything bad to say about him. I think he is one of the best wrestlers in the world, and I know I am. So, it’s going to be fun at SummerSlam," said Punk.

Will CM Punk become the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam?

The Voice of the Voiceless and The Ring General have shared the ring only once on TV, and it was during the 2024 Royal Rumble match. CM Punk has defeated numerous big stars since his return to WWE, including Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn.

He knows what it's like to hold a world title, and as a top star, he has what it takes to dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam. It won't be an easy task, but it's still possible. Many fans are looking forward to this match, so it'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious.

