  • home icon
  • WWE
  • CM Punk draws a female WWE Superstar's photo on her special day; sends a unique message

CM Punk draws a female WWE Superstar's photo on her special day; sends a unique message

By Soumik Datta
Modified Oct 24, 2025 02:02 GMT
CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)
CM Punk (Image Credits: WWE.com)

CM Punk dedicated a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria on her birthday. The Second City Saint also gave his best effort to draw Valkyria's portrait.

Ad

Valkyria is signed to RAW, the same brand as Punk. She is the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and is currently in a storyline with Bayley, with whom she has been teaming up on the red brand.

On Instagram, Punk tried his best to draw Valkyria and also claimed that he will always be a fan of the former Women's Intercontinental Champion. Punk's tribute to Valkyria was similar to her 2014 tribute to the former WWE Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"@wwe Heard it was your birthday, @real_valkyria so I drew you…I hope you like it! I will always be a @real_valkyria fan!!!" wrote Punk.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Check out Punk's post for Valkyria:

Ad

Teddy Long on CM Punk possibly becoming a champion in WWE

CM Punk has already won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since returning to WWE. At SummerSlam, he defeated Gunther to win the title, but was dethroned within minutes, courtesy of Seth Rollins' surprise cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about the idea of WWE once again putting the World Championship on Punk. The former SmackDown General Manager believes that Punk has been a team player since returning to WWE and wouldn't mind seeing him hold the big one. Long said:

Ad
"Yeah, I really do. Yeah. Cause I mean, he's been back there for a long time now. He certainly proved himself to be a team player, you know, had no problems or nothing since he's been back. So I think it's certainly his time. It ain't about attitude no more. CM Punk has gotten older, and he understands it's about the dollar, dollar, dollar."

Punk will face Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: soumik.datta9@gmail.com
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Datta
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications