CM Punk draws a female WWE Superstar's photo on her special day; sends a unique message

CM Punk dedicated a heartfelt message to WWE Superstar Lyra Valkyria on her birthday. The Second City Saint also gave his best effort to draw Valkyria's portrait.Valkyria is signed to RAW, the same brand as Punk. She is the inaugural WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion and is currently in a storyline with Bayley, with whom she has been teaming up on the red brand.On Instagram, Punk tried his best to draw Valkyria and also claimed that he will always be a fan of the former Women's Intercontinental Champion. Punk's tribute to Valkyria was similar to her 2014 tribute to the former WWE Champion.&quot;@wwe Heard it was your birthday, @real_valkyria so I drew you…I hope you like it! I will always be a @real_valkyria fan!!!&quot; wrote Punk.Check out Punk's post for Valkyria: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTeddy Long on CM Punk possibly becoming a champion in WWECM Punk has already won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship since returning to WWE. At SummerSlam, he defeated Gunther to win the title, but was dethroned within minutes, courtesy of Seth Rollins' surprise cash-in of the Money in the Bank contract.Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long spoke about the idea of WWE once again putting the World Championship on Punk. The former SmackDown General Manager believes that Punk has been a team player since returning to WWE and wouldn't mind seeing him hold the big one. Long said:&quot;Yeah, I really do. Yeah. Cause I mean, he's been back there for a long time now. He certainly proved himself to be a team player, you know, had no problems or nothing since he's been back. So I think it's certainly his time. It ain't about attitude no more. CM Punk has gotten older, and he understands it's about the dollar, dollar, dollar.&quot;Punk will face Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event XLI for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship.