CM Punk embraces his best friend on WWE RAW; first meeting on screen in almost a decade

CM Punk made his choice this week on WWE RAW to become a full-time member of the red brand. Whilst Seth Rollins wasn't the most welcoming star on the roster, Punk was shown backstage several times meeting up with many other members of the locker room.

After an awkward interaction with The Judgment Day, Punk ran into Drew McIntyre before turning into Kofi Kingston. The two men were once WWE Tag Team Champions, and it was well-known throughout their time together in WWE that they were best friends.

Kofi and Punk embraced each other, sharing a TV screen for the first time since their time in the 2014 Royal Rumble. Punk then shook hands with both and Chad Gable.

This interaction seemed to have solidified his role as a babyface despite the issues with Seth Rollins, who could be seen as the biggest babyface on RAW.

Their meeting on the red brand could be seen as a huge tease for a reunion for the team, even though Kingston has found some success in his absence as a member of The New Day.

