CM Punk expresses interest in joining popular WWE faction; claims he's not heard back yet

WWE Superstar CM Punk is seemingly interested in joining SmackDown faction Damage CTRL.

This past week, Bayley shared a picture on her Instagram handle of the faction in full strength during SmackDown. The post showed Asuka, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai, and The Role Model posing for the cameras. The caption indicated that the group intended to take over WWE.

The image caught the attention of popular RAW Superstar CM Punk. He commented on the post, claiming he had sent in his application to join the stable but hadn't heard from them since. The comment showcased the hilarious side of The Second City Saint, who is known to share some humorous and sarcastic messages on social media.

Bayley has yet to respond to the hilarious claim. Another WWE star, Grayson Waller, also shared his thoughts on the faction, writing "Banger" in the post's comments section.

Punk and Grayson Waller's comments [Image credits: Bayley's Instagram handle]

CM Punk will be on Monday Night RAW this week

With less than a week to go for this year's Royal Rumble, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes will be in the ring simultaneously. Both stars returned to the WWE after long stints in rival promotion, AEW.

This will be the first time since Punk's comeback that the two stars will share the ring. Both men have declared for the men's Rumble match and intend to finish their respective stories.

It will be interesting to see what the former champions have to say to each other and the WWE Universe ahead of the year's first major premium live event.

Royal Rumble will emanate from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27.

Who do you think will win the men's Royal Rumble match this year? Let us know your predictions in the comments section below.

