CM Punk to face a WWE Superstar he had an encounter with on RAW in his first singles match before the end of the year

CM Punk made many heads turn when he returned to WWE two weeks ago at Survivor Series. He signed with WWE RAW last night, and WWE finally confirmed his first match in the promotion since his return,

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the Cult of Personality finally decided that he would become a mainstay of the red brand. After he signed on the dotted line, Punk was confronted by the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins. The two superstars had a heated exchange that got every fan watching intrigued by their story.

After Punk confirmed that he would feature on WWE RAW henceforth, he had a backstage run-in with several superstars. He encountered the Judgment Day, Kofi Kingston, Chad Gable, Ricochet, and Drew McIntyre at different times during the show. His first match in the promotion has been booked against a superstar he came face to face with last night - Dominik Mysterio.

What did CM Punk announce after he signed with WWE RAW?

CM Punk let the WWE Universe know that Adam Pearce had chalked out a more compelling offer than Nick Aldis or Shawn Michaels did. He also stated that irrespective of the offer, he was always going to sign with RAW.

Punk was celebrating with the WWE Universe after he officially made the red brand his home when Seth Rollins made his way to the ring. The World Heavyweight Champion told the former AEW star that he had no right to call WWE his home because he decided to leave 10 years ago and had tried to destroy the place ever since.

When Rollins was done, Punk gave it back to him, letting him know that it would be the last time he allowed the former Shield member to disrespect him without any consequences. Before leaving the ring, CM Punk officially declared himself as a contestant in the 2024 Royal Rumble.

