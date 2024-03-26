CM Punk finally addresses his feelings about The Rock during his return to RAW

CM Punk was surprised that The Rock hadn't taken his name even once during his long build-up to WrestleMania 40. In response, the former let his feelings be known with an interesting line.

This week on RAW, CM Punk confirmed that he will be appearing at WrestleMania 40. In addition, he took the names of stars like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre, the man who injured him and why he is missing 'Mania.

He also mentioned The Rock, whom he feuded with over 11 years ago on the Road to WrestleMania 29. He was surprised that The Rock never took his name and referenced his famous promo from 2013, in which he told him, "Your arms are too short to box with god."

It was more of a friendly dig, and the two men will have nothing to do with each other - on-screen.

Of course, there is no need for them to have much interaction beyond a fleeting moment, and perhaps WWE is avoiding doing that to prevent teasing a match that isn't going to happen again.

Either way, the CM Punk promo was intense, heavy, and filled with incredible moments.

