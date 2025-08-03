  • home icon
CM Punk finally wins a world title in WWE after 4,570 days

By Israel Lutete
Modified Aug 03, 2025 01:59 GMT
CM Punk achieved his goal (Image via WWE on X)
CM Punk achieved his goal (Image via WWE on X)

CM Punk did what he said he was going to do. He ended Gunther's reign as World Heavyweight Champion at SummerSlam.

The last time The Second City Saint held a world title in WWE was in January 2013, which was more than 12 years ago. During his match against The Ring General at The Biggest Party of the Summer, the latter tried to hit him with a chop in the corner, but he managed to block it. Punk hit a few kicks but got taken down with a big chop.

The Voice of the Voicless hit Gunther with a chop of his own, and the heel ran into a kick. He trapped CM Punk in the corner and chopped him all over his body. He then hit the WWE veteran with a big boot and dropped him with a powerslam. Punk locked Gunther in a Sharpshooter but the latter managed to grab the rope.

The Straight Edge Superstar caught The Ring General with a heel kick and hit a swinging neckbreaker. Gunther nailed him with a powerbomb and got a two-count. Punk then went for a running knee to the corner and nailed his opponent with a bulldog.

He dropped Gunther on the announce table and the heel was busted open. CM Punk capitalized and nailed Gunther with a GTS two times to win the match and the World Heavyweight Championship.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
bell-icon Manage notifications