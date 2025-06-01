CM Punk forced to step in to prevent real-life altercation between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Netflix held its Tudum event last night, and it was a show that saw a whole host of WWE Superstars in attendance, including CM Punk. Rhea Ripley, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and The New Day all joined Punk there for the show, and their antics have since been shared online.
WWE stars headed to the stage to promote the upcoming WWE Unreal, and it was then that it all came to a head. CM Punk was trying to promote the show, before Liv Morgan pushed for fans to tune in so that they can watch her antics like last year when she took Rhea Ripley's title and her partner, Dirty Dom.
Ripley obviously took offence to this and claimed The Judgment Day hasn't been the same since she left. She then made it clear that Mami is always on top and referenced how many times she had destroyed Liv and Dominik before CM Punk was forced to step in.
Punk stepped between the two women and was able to maintain calm between the stars before going on to claim that it was only a matter of time before he would be back on top.
CM Punk to compete for a Money in the Bank spot on WWE RAW
The final spot for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match will be determined this week on RAW, with Punk challenging El Grande Americano and AJ Styles.
The women's final spot will also be decided as Ivy Nile takes on Liv Morgan and Stephanie Vaquer. It will be interesting to see who will take the final spots and if there are any other matches announced for the show, since the card is currently just four matches and Triple H is a fan of making five-card matches for smaller events.