CM Punk furious with LA Knight after record-breaking star gets pinned in RAW main event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 07, 2025 03:16 GMT
(Picture Couresy: WWE on X/Twitter)

LA Knight and CM Punk teamed up on RAW, and to call them even allies of convenience would be a stretch. Punk was visibly upset after Knight stole the win by pinning a record-breaking former champion.

This week on RAW, the show mainly revolved around The Usos, Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and CM Punk. With The Usos, Roman Reigns doubled down on his claim from last week when he told Jey to keep continuing to do what he's doing, much to the dismay of Jey. In a segment involving CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso, Jimmy swooped in and tried to prevent Jey from superkicking Punk, only to get shoved aside. In response, he superkicked Punk and set up the main event. LA Knight and Punk took on the record-breaking tag team champions, The Usos.

After CM Punk hit the GTS, the momentum took him back to the turnbuckles, where LA Knight tagged himself in and got the pinfall victory by pinning Jey Uso. This visibly infuriated Punk, who had just realized what Knight did, as there were bigger consequences at play.

For LA Knight, this represented him leapfrogging Punk to become the number one contender to the World Heavyweight Championship. It isn't actually confirmed that he is, but in the current standings, it looks like Knight is #1, Punk is #2, and Jey Uso is #3.

Jey is looking to get the World Heavyweight Title back by any means necessary, and this could mean turning to the dark side. While it's something Roman Reigns has personally endorsed, Jimmy has a very different opinion. He told Jimmy that the best thing he can do for Jey is to stay out of his way.

This has been a story featuring a major conflict of interest, and Jey seems to be going further into the deep end.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
