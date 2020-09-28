Current WWE RAW Women's Champion, Asuka has cemented her place as one of the most dominant Superstars and champions of 2020. The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the most popular Superstars in the company and as it stands, former WWE Champion, CM Punk also seems to be a fan of her.

While hosting a Q&A session on Twitter recently, CM Punk interacted with several fans and answered a host of questions. Among them, the former WWE Champion was also asked about his opinion of Asuka, to which he replied that the reigning RAW Women's Champion is "neat."

Here is CM Punk's response to the question about his thoughts on Asuka:

I think she’s neat. — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 27, 2020

Asuka's run in WWE so far

Asuka made her WWE debut in 2015 and she has been one of the pioneers of the entire company's women's division since. Shortly after her debut, Asuka won over the hearts of the WWE Universe, thanks to her incredible performances on the black and gold brand. The Empress of Tomorrow eventually went on to win the NXT Women's Championship, a title that she held for 510 days.

After she joined the main roster, Asuka continued her undefeated streak for a while, only Charlotte Flair to end it at WrestleMania 34. At the TLC 2018, Asuka won the SmackDown Women's Championship and has since enjoyed an incredible run on the main roster.

The second grand slam champion has won multiple championships and achieved several accomplishments along the way. The Empress of Tomorrow formed a tag team with Kairi Sane and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Collectively known as The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi held their tag belts for 181 days.

Following Sane's departure from WWE, Asuka got right back into the title picture and even recently challenged for both the WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships on the same night at SummerSlam. While she failed to win the SmackDown women's title, Asuka secured her second RAW Women's Championship win when she beat Sasha Banks.