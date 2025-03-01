CM Punk gives huge retirement update from WWE

CM Punk is currently gearing up for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, where he'll take on five other stars to earn a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of the event, The Second City Saint addressed his potential in-ring retirement by reacting to a few comments made by Jeff Hardy.

Ad

A couple of months back, The Charismatic Enigma spoke about a potential return to the Stamford-based promotion. When asked to pitch a dream scenario for his comeback, Jeff mentioned that he wanted to retire his legendary rival CM Punk before eventually being inducted into the coveted WWE Hall of Fame.

Now, Punk has finally reacted to Jeff Hardy's comments. In a recent chat with Daily Mail Sport, the former AEW World Champion mentioned that he wasn't looking to hang up his boots anytime soon. Furthermore, CM Punk teased tensions with Jeff and expressed skepticism about working with him due to past experiences.

Ad

Trending

"He says he wants to retire me? I'd like to be able to fly but I don't think that's going to happen any time soon. I think there’s got to be a lot of bridges to be crossed. I don’t know how many years I have left. I’m all for giving people second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth chances. There’s a lot of experiences I didn’t enjoy so much, we don’t gotta get into it, I root for people to be free of whatever demons possess them so if he’s coming back here, great we’ll see what happens," said Punk.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Teddy Long doesn't see Jeff Hardy retiring CM Punk

A few weeks back on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long spoke about Jeff Hardy potentially retiring The Second City Saint from WWE. The former SmackDown GM ruled out the possibility, saying Punk was nowhere close to retiring in the coming future.

"Not a bad idea, Hardy and CM Punk. I don't think he's gonna retire Punk. Punk is not ready to retire. Like I said, if I was those two, I would just worry about going into the Hall of Fame."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jeff and Matt Hardy recently returned to WWE on the NXT brand, thanks to the company's partnership with TNA. It remains to be seen if this will pave the way for them to return to the main roster and revisit feuds with any of their former rivals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback