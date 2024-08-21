CM Punk gives new name to himself, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and another popular WWE Superstar, teasing a faction

CM Punk may have found some new friends backstage in WWE, posting a picture with Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and another popular name. The star appears to be teasing a new faction.

Punk has found himself in the middle of several issues in WWE since returning, with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins having problems with him. The star lost his last match against McIntyre thanks to Rollins but now has a chance to make things right at Bash in Berlin, this time in a strap match. With the bout set to take place, an already heated feud will continue. However, he has now posted a picture with Ripley, Priest, and Cathy Kelley.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have had their troubles after being betrayed and kicked out of Judgment Day by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. While the faction has now taken on a new form, the two stars have formed a team as the Terror Twins.

However, they were photographed together with Punk and Kelley backstage. Punk posted the picture and called themselves the Quad Terror Squad. Whether this means that they will team as a faction or not is not certain.

Like Punk, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are both faces now. Meanwhile, even though Cathy Kelley is primarily a backstage interviewer in WWE, she may also appear as a manager for the team should this happen.

The star made the post on social media (Credit: CM Punk's Instagram)

For the time being, there's no confirmation on if this is going to be a faction.

CM Punk can help Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest

While CM Punk has his issues at the moment with Drew McIntyre, he can also be the one to help Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley with their problems.

The two were recently outnumbered and beaten down on RAW. Punk joining them would help even the odds for Priest while leaving them outnumbered.

In return, Punk would likely also get help from Priest and Ripley with his Rollins and McIntyre issues.

