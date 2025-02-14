CM Punk handed World Championship steel cage match at upcoming WWE event 

CM Punk has been making waves in WWE over the past few months and now, he has been handed the chance to walk into WrestleMania as world champion. He will need to defeat Gunther in his home country in a steel cage match.

WWE will be making many stops on the European Tour ahead of WrestleMania 41 in April. It seems that Gunther's stop in Austria will see him defend his world championship against CM Punk in Wein on March 29, just weeks before WrestleMania 41.

Interestingly, the match between Jey Uso and Gunther has already been made official for WrestleMania, with Uso using his Royal Rumble win for a World Heavyweight Championship shot against The Ring General.

It would be interesting to see what would happen if CM Punk can defeat Gunther, since the latter's match at WrestleMania has already been announced.

Punk has been pushed into a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on WWE TV in recent weeks and it seems that this could lead to a match between the three men at WrestleMania. Of course, these plans would change if Punk was about to win the world championship as part of the European Tour.

CM Punk wants to main-event WrestleMania

Punk returned to WWE in 2023 and over the past year, he has pushed for the chance to main-event WrestleMania. Heartbreakingly, Punk was supposed to main-event WrestleMania last year alongside Seth Rollins before he was injured at the Royal Rumble.

Instead, it seems that Punk could main-event this year's WrestleMania as long as he is part of a feud with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Winning the world championship against Gunther could guarantee him a place in the WrestleMania main event and would give him major bragging rights in Gunther's hometown. However, it remains to be seen how things turn out.

