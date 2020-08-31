WWE delivered an entertaining show with Payback 2020 and ended August on a high note. Between shocking title changes and exciting shifts in character, the PPV was white entertaining. However, the infamous RETRIBUTION that have been creating havoc on RAW and SmackDown didn't show up during the PPV. This led to a good Twitter exchange between CM Punk and Renee Young.

Former WWE presenter Renee Young took to Twitter and asked where The RETRIBUTION were. This led to a cheeky reply from CM Punk as he said that they were 'playing hockey' before asking to 'sssh'. It is interesting to note that several fans speculated that it's CM Punk who is behind the masked men who call themselves RETRIBUTION.

So uhhhhhh where’s Retribution? 😐 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) August 31, 2020

For a few weeks now, a group of talents has been vandalising WWE Tapings, and they often make an appearance on RAW and SmackDown. Most recently, they attacked Rey Mysterio and Dominik on RAW. A lot of WWE Superstars like Dominik Dijakovic and Carmella have been rumoured to be a part of RETRIBUTION. But it appears that it will be a while before the actual people behind this faction are unveiled.

Title changes at WWE Payback 2020

A total of three WWE titles were on the line at Payback 2020, and each one of them changed hands. Apollo Crews lost his United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. He had a decent run with the title, and now it is time for Lashley to step up on the red brand as the champion.

Sasha Banks and Bayley lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. This match ended with an epic finish as Baszler locked both Banks and Bayley in two separate submission manoeuvres simultaneously. This title change is likely to have a huge impact on the storyline involving Sasha Banks and Bayley.

And finally, the main event of WWE Payback 2020 saw Roman Reigns defeat 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman to win the Universal Championship. The Big Dog's shocking alliance with Paul Heyman and his heel turn has now opened up interesting opportunities for the WWE creative to explore.