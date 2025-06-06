CM Punk, Jade Cargill, and Tiffany Stratton react after WWE's newest star signs a major deal

CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Natalya, and other WWE stars have reacted after WWE's newest superstar signed another major deal. The star announced it recently.
Mariah May debuted in WWE as their newest star on NXT. While the company may be changing her name, the new one has not been revealed yet. The former AEW star wrapped up her run for Tony Khan's company before joining WWE. Now, it has been announced that the star has signed a huge new deal with Paradigm Talent Agency.
This could help her wrestling career, given that the agency has helped several top stars secure TV, film, brand, and book deals.
"Paradigm is excited to welcome Mariah May to the roster. With her standout presence in WWE and a growing reputation as one of wrestling’s rising stars, she’s poised to make a major impact both in and out of the ring. @mariahmayx"
Others who are signed to the agency include Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest.
CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, Natalya, and others have reacted to the news as well. They sent emojis in the comments showing their appreciation, or showed her love by responding to the news that she was being added to the agency as well.
With the star arriving in NXT, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has decided to name her.
Real-life controversies forced WWE to change a storyline? Check out 10 such cases!