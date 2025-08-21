  • home icon
  • CM Punk, Jey Uso, TJ Wilson & other WWE stars share emotional moment with Jimmy Uso after huge Naomi announcement on RAW - VIDEO

CM Punk, Jey Uso, TJ Wilson & other WWE stars share emotional moment with Jimmy Uso after huge Naomi announcement on RAW - VIDEO

By Ishan Dubey
Published Aug 21, 2025 08:33 GMT
Former WWE Women
Former Women's World Champion Naomi and Jimmy Uso

Naomi relinquished her Women's World Championship on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW after announcing that she is pregnant. After the show, WWE released footage of multiple WWE stars, including CM Punk and Jey Uso, sharing a moment with the former champion's husband, Jimmy Uso, after the announcement was made.

Naomi won the Women's World Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract during the IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley title match at Evolution. She even successfully defended the title against both IYO and Rhea in a Triple Threat bout at SummerSlam. She was scheduled to face Stephanie Vaquer at the upcoming Clash in Paris Premium Live Event to defend her Women's World Title.

This week on RAW, as she was making the announcement in the ring, Jimmy Uso was seen backstage in the Gorilla position. WWE released footage on social media of Jimmy getting emotional after Naomi's announcement and shared a moment with stars like CM Punk and Jey Uso, who hugged him. He also hugged RAW General Manager Adam Pearce, TJ Wilson, and Michael Hayes in the video.

Check out the video below:

The WWE Universe loved her run as Women's World Champion, but some things are more important than championships. Fans around the world have been wishing the best of luck to the couple after their huge announcement.

Rikishi shares an emotional reaction after Naomi announces pregnancy on RAW

The Glow received love and best wishes from fans and colleagues alike after she relinquished her Women's World Title on RAW. Many stars congratulated her and Jimmy Uso on this big news.

Jimmy's father, Rikishi, also congratulated the couple on this news. He took to X to say this:

"@TheTrinity_Fatu & #JonathanFatu the world now knows. You’ve both become beacons of hope without realizing, your love motivates others. Congratulations and we thank GOD for this precious gift of life added to our family .. Faafetai I le atua mo lana Alofa #TrinAndJonFatu 🌹🙏🏾🩸we celebrate soon .. Love and respect."
It's great to see the two stars are loved universally and receive so many wishes after the big announcement.

