CM Punk was "killed" at WWE SummerSlam, says legend (Exclusive)

CM Punk had one of the most electrifying matches of his career at WWE SummerSlam this year, with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. However, legendary journalist Bill Apter was not quite taken with how the match was booked.

Ad

Punk had a hard fight against Gunther, the reigning champion. Considering the size difference between the two stars, it naturally meant that The Ring General controlled most of the match. It was only in the closing moments that Punk could get the upper hand, taking down Gunther to win the WWE World Heavyweight Title.

Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's SummerSlam Review, Bill Apter stated that he would have liked to see more back and forth in the fight as opposed to what actually happened. He said:

Ad

Trending

"What I didn't like was that CM Punk was killed during the whole match. The fans loved CM Punk, he let Gunther pretty much run the match. And I wanted to see more of a, you know CM Punk's a fine wrestler. So is Gunther. And I wanted to see more of a pro-wrestling match, not so one-sided. I didn't want to see it so one-sided." [From 52:20 onwards]

Ad

Ad

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Punk in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More