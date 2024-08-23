CM Punk lands new project outside WWE

WWE Superstar CM Punk is currently involved in a feud with Drew McIntyre. The back-and-forth between The Best in The World and The Scottish Psychopath has seen several twists and turns so far. He has interestingly landed a new project outside the Stamford-based promotion.

CM Punk has signed up for a new movie, "Let’s Start A Cult.” The title resonates with Punk’s entrance theme song, Cult of Personality by Living Color. He will also appear in the film with his real name, Phillip Brooks.

The Straight Edge Superstar has been cast alongside Stravos Halkais and Wes Haney, who co-wrote the movie with director Ben Kitnick. The comedy is currently in its pre-production phase, and it isn’t known how significant Punk’s character will be

Trending

Expand Tweet

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Notably, The Second City Saint previously worked in a successful horror movie titled Girl on the Third Floor. He has also appeared in the pro wrestling series Heels.

CM Punk to fight Drew McIntyre in a strap match at Bash in Berlin

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Punk called out Drew McIntyre and challenged him to a strap match at Bash in Berlin. The Best in the World came up with the idea of the unique match after thrashing The Scottish Psychopath with his belt last week.

Biting the chance to punish Punk, McIntyre accepted the match.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans had last seen such a match for the Universal Championship between Daniel Bryan and the late Bray Wyatt.

A strap in the ring will bind both stars on August 31. However, what truly binds them is a handmade bracelet gifted to CM Punk by a fan that McIntyre stole from him. It would be interesting to see if Punk can score the equalizer and beat the Scotsman in Berlin to retrieve his cherished possession back from him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback