CM Punk and major returning superstar drafted in Round 2 of WWE Draft on RAW

The second night of the 2024 WWE Draft unfolded during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where the red brand drafted CM Punk and Braun Strowman.

In round two, the proceedings were overseen by the United States Champion Logan Paul and YouTube sensation iShowSpeed. Prior to announcing the picks, Logan requested Samantha Irvin to provide a proper introduction for three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, who was in attendance at ringside.

RAW made a major move by retaining CM Punk as the first pick. Meanwhile, SmackDown held onto one of its top talents, The Pride, consisting of Bobby Lashley, the Street Profits, and B-Fab.

In a shocking move, RAW then picked up the returning Braun Strowman, who had been sidelined due to injury for nearly a year. The blue brand responded by retaining Tiffany Stratton.

The Monster of All Monsters later made his presence felt during the show by coming out to save Jey Uso from the attacks of Logan Paul and The Judgment Day duo of Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company plans to do with the former WWE Universal Champion in the future.