CM Punk makes a big decision on his WWE career

WWE Superstar CM Punk will be headlining WrestleMania 41 along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. Ahead of fulfilling his dream of main-eventing The Show of Shows, The Second City Saint recently made a big career decision.

World Wrestling Entertainment is currently on its Europe Tour. Aside from the weekly main roster shows of SmackDown and RAW, the company also does a lot of House Shows on the Road to WrestleMania. The company carried out its latest live event in Vienna, where CM Punk lost to Gunther in a Steel Cage match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Following this loss, The Second City Saint took to Instagram and uploaded a story thanking the WWE fans in Vienna. Additionally, Punk jokingly wrote a caption that said he would just do cage matches from now on.

"I strictly do cage matches now. No biggie. Thank You Vienna!"

Check out Punk's story by clicking here.

This was the second time CM Punk lost a non-televised Steel Cage match to The Ring General. Additionally, he also lost his Steel Cage match against Seth Rollins at Madison Square Garden a few weeks ago, owing to Roman Reigns' interference.

Thus, it would be interesting to see how his decision to be a permanent cage fighter turns out.

CM Punk got a bittersweet ending on WWE SmackDown

This week on Friday Night SmackDown, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins gathered for the contract signing of their Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. The Straight Edge Superstar was seen carefully going through the fine print, prompting the OTC to ask Paul Heyman to help him.

The Wiseman told Punk that the contract carried what he was looking for - his dream of main-eventing WrestleMania. This led to an emotional moment between The Second City Saint and Heyman, causing Reigns to laugh and mock the Chicago native for dreaming something so routine for him. However, the segment's end saw The Best in the World declare that the contract didn't carry the favor he was owed.

Thus, the mystery regarding what the favor is remains intact. So far, The Straight Edge Superstar has hinted that the favor could potentially earn him the WWE or the World Heavyweight Championship match. It would be interesting to see the true nature of the favor and how Punk turns the tables on everyone with it.

