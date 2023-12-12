CM Punk makes huge decision regarding his future

WWE Superstar CM Punk just made a massive decision regarding his future.

Just a couple of weeks ago, CM Punk made headlines when he returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames. It came as a huge shock to fans who were told that Punk was not going to return to the company.

Since his return, Punk has shown up on RAW, SmackDown, and even NXT Deadline. He also announced his intention to main event WrestleMania. However, Punk has been a free agent, with all three brands looking to sign him.

Tonight, the Straight Edge Superstar had a huge decision to make regarding which brand he was going to sign with. He also spoke with Adam Pearce earlier in the night.

When Punk came out, he mentioned that he had received offers from SmackDown and NXT, but RAW's offer was much better. However, he also stated that his mind was already made before coming out, and he is now signing with Monday Night RAW.

With Punk on RAW, there are many exciting feuds and stories he can have, which will make things more interesting.

What do you make about CM Punk's decision? Sound off in the comments section.

