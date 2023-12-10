CM Punk makes a huge tease about his upcoming decision in surprise NXT: Deadline appearance

CM Punk opened the show along with WWE legend Shawn Michaels at NXT: Deadline. Punk mentioned on SmackDown that he was scheduled for a call with Shawn ahead of his appearance on RAW this Monday. He made a big tease during his appearance.

Punk received a big ovation from the crowd at Deadline, proudly wearing a Bret Hart hoodie to a ring where Shawn Michaels stood. As you may know, Shawn Michaels is the head of all things in NXT after Triple H had a medical incident before eventually being promoted to the creative head on both RAW and SmackDown.

Punk addressed the situation of him having to sign an exclusive contract on either RAW or SmackDown, and he even teased the possibility of signing to NXT as well.

It was an interesting and brief segment that also saw CM Punk and Shawn Michaels embrace for the first time in years. They have a long history together, and The Second City Saint mentioned how it's all about healing as he has already made up with Triple H.

We know for sure that Punk's chances of being an NXT star are virtually zero, but that won't necessarily stop him from dropping by occasionally as a special attraction.

