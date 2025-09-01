CM Punk makes a surprising announcement to Adam Pearce on the RAW after Clash in Paris 2025

CM Punk did not have a good night at Clash in Paris 2025, and unfortunately for him, this week's RAW was the same. Still, The Second City Saint left with a smile on his face after making a surprising announcement to Adam Pearce.WWE's European tour has officially come to an end with RAW after Clash in Paris 2025, and CM Punk spent most of his time at the arena gate, waiting for Seth Rollins to show up, only for Adam Pearce to tell him that Rollins entered through another way. When Punk made his way out to the ring, he expected to see The Visionary so he could confront him face-to-face. Instead, Becky Lynch came out (to her husband's music, no less) and taunted the former AEW star, refusing to let him get to Seth when he actually came out. The segment ended with Lynch repeatedly striking Punk's face, with The Second City Saint letting her know that she would regret it.Interestingly enough, in a backstage interaction immediately afterward, Adam Pearce informed CM Punk that Seth Rollins had left the building. Punk then asked Pearce where the upcoming edition of SmackDown would take place, and the RAW GM replied that it would be in his home city of Chicago. The Best in the World then hinted that he would be appearing on the blue brand this week.It's rare for Punk to appear on SmackDown, but the fact that it's in Chicago is likely to spark a lot of speculation. One of the bits of speculation will likely be that he could bring his wife, AJ Lee, back into the fold.The entire premise of Becky Lynch helping Seth Rollins retain his World Title seems to be based on speculation and rumors surrounding CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, returning to WWE after over a decade.