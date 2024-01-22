CM Punk "making millions of dollars talking because the fans today are stupid," claims WWE veteran

A wrestling veteran isn't happy with CM Punk's popularity among the masses.

Ernest Miller worked for WWE for a brief period in the early 2000s. He doesn't seem like a Punk fan, judging by his recent comments about the WWE Superstar.

Miller recently had a chat with Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight. He didn't mince his words while addressing CM Punk's WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. As per Miller, Punk is able to make millions of dollars despite failing in MMA because today's wrestling fans are stupid.

"He had no punching, no power. He didn’t have any movement. I don’t know what the hell he was trying to do. It didn’t look like he was trying to wrestle, but this guy is on TV making millions of dollars talking because the fans today are stupid. They want to believe what they want to believe. You can show somebody something and if they see it, now they have to determine whether they believe it. I just showed you somebody who can’t fight, but you put him in a ring and think he can beat up everybody.” [H/T RSN]

CM Punk is as popular as he's ever been

Punk's return last year received a massive response from the live crowd. Mere hours later, the social media numbers proved that he hadn't lost a beat when it came to fan reception.

Punk's merch sold out pretty quickly as well and he topped merch sales for several weeks in a row following his return.

The Voice of the Voiceless later made it known that he came back to do what he's never done before: headline a WrestleMania. Punk has delivered several classics at WrestleMania in the past but was never given a main event spot.

