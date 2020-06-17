CM Punk has a message for Randy Orton following the events of WWE RAW

CM Punk thanked Orton on tonight's episode of WWE Backstage.

Orton took out WWE legend Christian last night on RAW.

Orton and CM Punk

CM Punk made his return to WWE Backstage on tonight's edition of the FS1 show. Punk and Renee Young were joined by none other than WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart. When welcomed by Renee on the show, Punk immediately thanked WWE veteran Randy Orton.

CM Punk stated that he's here on short notice, and gave a shoutout to Randy Orton for getting him booked on the show by kicking Christian in the head. Punk then thanked Randy and added that his check is in the mail, in a hilarious bit.

CM Punk's message to Orton came a short while after the latter took out two WWE legends in succession

Punk was referring to last night's edition of WWE RAW, which saw WWE legend Christian getting into a heated exchange with Orton, who had defeated Christian's best friend Edge in "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash 2020. This led to Orton challenging Christian for an Unsanctioned match, which the latter accepted.

Before the bout kicked off, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair approached Christian and tried to change his mind, but to no avail. Flair proceeded to hit Christian with a low blow from behind, which led to Orton hitting a devastating Punt on the fallen legend, and scoring an easy pin over him.

It would be interesting to see what Orton has to say about Punk's amusing comment about him being the reason why he was able to get tonight's Backstage gig.