CM Punk has been keeping an eye on WWE ever since he joined FOX as a part of WWE Backstage. CM Punk stated that his overall opinion of the product hasn't changed too much, but there have been certain names that he's been a big fan of - along with his vocal support for WWE's Women's division.

CM Punk did a Q&A on Twitter and was asked about who he felt was a standout male/female superstar in WWE. CM Punk simply responded 'Prince Mysterio' - signaling at the 23-year old Dominik Mysterio.

Prince Mysterio — player/coach (@CMPunk) September 10, 2020

CM Punk's opinion will likely be shared by many who have been high on Dominik Mysterio ever since his debut at SummerSlam 2020. In less than a month, the young Dominik Mysterio has already wrestled multiple matches - picking up a couple of big victories and losing a couple to Seth Rollins as well.

CM Punk is right in having a sense of excitement about Dominik Mysterio. There was a lot of hype about Rey Mysterio's son even before he made his debut and since 2019, WWE had been slowly building towards his inevitable in-ring debut.

IS CM Punk right about Dominik Mysterio being WWE's standout star?

In the COVID-19 era that we're currently in, CM Punk may not be wrong about Dominik Mysterio standing out. CM Punk may not have wrestled a match in nearly seven years, but he's always had an eye out for young talent - stating that in his WWE run, he wanted to help younger talent as well.

Dominik Mysterio has been highly-touted and out of all his matches so far, he has yet to fail to deliver. His in-ring style certainly compliments that of his father Rey Mysterio but we can only hope that WWE takes their time in building him as their next big star.

Dominik Mysterio has the potential to be WWE's #1 babyface - a role that even CM Punk couldn't achieve while being WWE Champion (primarily due to being overshadowed by John Cena). It's not often that WWE gets a young, bright talent who pops up through the ranks like Dominik Mysterio.