CM Punk names two things he wants to eliminate from wrestling

CM Punk has opened up on two things that he would like to eliminate from pro-wrestling.

Former WWE Champion CM Punk occasionally does Q&A sessions with fans on his official Twitter handle. Punk recently did one of these sessions, and one fan asked him a particularly interesting question.

I’m broke and I’m a cop now. Any questions? (Seriously let’s do a Q&A) use hashtag #askpunk pic.twitter.com/0zaYZxBS0j — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 9, 2021

The fan asked Punk which overused move or trope he would like to eliminate from professional wrestling. CM Punk then named two things that he would love to remove from the business.

First, he explained why he's tired of wrestlers making shocked faces when their opponents kick out of pinfall attempts following moves that have never scored a victory. Punk added that he would like to eliminate unsafe wrestlers from the business, too.

CM Punk on things that he would like to remove from pro-wrestling

Punk was classicially blunt with his answer. "Ridiculous shocked faces after a two count with a move you never beat anyone with and unsafe goofs," he wrote.

CM Punk didn't specifically name anyone because he wanted the Q&A session to be positive

CM Punk in WWE

CM Punk didn't specifically mention any names when he mentioned unsafe wrestlers. Punk was asked by another fan about one wrestler he regrets facing, and the former WWE Superstar didn't answer. Instead, he made it clear that he wanted to keep the conversation positive.

Advertisement

We keep it positive around here. — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 9, 2021

CM Punk has been away from the business for more than seven years. He last wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble match. Punk immediately left WWE following his Royal Rumble appearance, and he opened up about his exit months later on the Art Of Wrestling podcast.

Punk was one of the biggest WWE Superstars of his time, and he had epic rivalries with the likes of John Cena, The Rock, and Randy Orton. His popularity has hardly waned over the years, and many fans still hope that Punk will return at some point for another run.

Who is CM Punk referring to in his tweet about unsafe wrestlers? Share your guesses in the comment section below.