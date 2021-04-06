CM Punk opens up about his MMA and pro wrestling future

CM Punk has discussed if he will step back in the ring, be it in an MMA or a WWE setting. The former WWE star stated that he is currently busy doing movies and television shows and that he will have to train, especially for a return to MMA.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, CM Punk spoke about a few different topics, including his potential return to the ring.

Punk said that he will never rule out a return, but at 42 years of age, he has gotten a "little long in the tooth."

"I'm busy doing a lot of TV and movies right now, and there's a lot more gray in this beard than even a year ago. I never say 'never', but I'm 42. I'm getting a little long in the tooth, especially for MMA. I still train but getting in the cage and fighting is a different animal."

"You got to commit to a long training camp, especially for me, because I started way late, so my knowledge of everything and my experience is at a lower level. I just decided to fight at the highest level for some silly reason."

In the same interview, Punk also discussed WWE's decision to allow Chris Jericho to return for the Broken Skull Sessions interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin. According to CM Punk, it signifies that the WWE Chairman is not scared of AEW.

CM Punk's recent projects

Advertisement

Just over two hours away from the return of @CFFCMMA liiiiiiive on @UFCFightPass! Back to back nights of fights start tonight! Burn the boats! #CFFC94 #CFFC95 pic.twitter.com/HtdZCIpomB — player/coach (@CMPunk) April 1, 2021

CM Punk is still involved in MMA, albeit as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

He surprisingly returned to WWE programming in 2019 when he took up the role of an analyst on FOX's WWE Backstage show.

In the same year, he was also featured in two movies - Rabid and Girl on the Third Floor.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.