  • CM Punk opens up on real-life heat with Triple H in WWE - "Oh, you're here to take my spot"

CM Punk opens up on real-life heat with Triple H in WWE - "Oh, you're here to take my spot"

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 30, 2025 08:02 GMT
CM Punk and Triple H had creative differences [Image: WWE.com]
WWE star CM Punk recently spoke about his relationship with Triple H. The two megastars were on terrible terms when Punk left the company back in 2014.

The Best in the World walked out of WWE in January 2014. In later interviews, he cited burnout and creative differences with company management as some of the major reasons for his departure. Punk also spoke about how he was not happy with a match against Triple H being penciled in for WrestleMania 30.

In a recent clip released on YouTube from WWE Unreal, Punk shared the locker room environment during his early days in the company. He stated that when he arrived at the company, many of the established stars felt that the new crop was trying to take their place, and things became competitive. The Straightedge Star added that when Triple H became an active member of the office, their relationship deteriorated further, with Punk being closed to any advice from Hunter.

also-read-trending Trending
"Initially, Hunter and I clashed because I was a main talent roster full-time, the same time he was a main talent roster full-time, so there's that competition. And a lot of that generation was looking down at kids like me saying, 'Oh, you're here to take my spot. Well, I'm not gonna let you, or at least it's gonna be a fight.' Halfway through my career here, he becomes office, and now I'm like, *** you can't tell me anything." [0:01 onwards]
CM Punk is getting ready for SummerSlam

It's been several years since their issues, and both men have put the past behind them. CM Punk returned to the company in 2023 and has had a successful run, which included his lifelong dream of headlining WrestleMania.

CM Punk is now gearing up for a high-profile match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. This will be the first time Punk faces the Ring General in singles combat.

The encounter is one of the most highly anticipated matches of the SummerSlam weekend.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit WWE and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.

